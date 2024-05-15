Cambridge man arrested for hate-motivated attack on bus: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man after what they say was a hate-motivated attack on a Grand River Transit Bus.

Officers were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the man was verbally abusing the victim, making racial comments, and making "assaultive gestures" before the bus driver intervened.

The man allegedly tried to hit the driver too before getting kicked off the bus. Once he was off, he kicked the bus and caused damage to it.

The 31-year-old man is facing two counts of assault and mischief under $5,000.