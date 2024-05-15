Cambridge man arrested for hate-motivated attack on bus: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man after what they say was a hate-motivated attack on a Grand River Transit Bus.
Officers were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the man was verbally abusing the victim, making racial comments, and making "assaultive gestures" before the bus driver intervened.
The man allegedly tried to hit the driver too before getting kicked off the bus. Once he was off, he kicked the bus and caused damage to it.
The 31-year-old man is facing two counts of assault and mischief under $5,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
An imbalance of two healthy fats affects your early death risk, study finds
Eating enough healthy fats is great for brain and heart health, but new research has possibly provided even more evidence for adding them, particularly omega-3s, to your diet.
Sun shoots out biggest solar flare in almost 2 decades, but Earth should be out of the way this time
The sun produced its biggest flare in nearly two decades Tuesday, just days after severe solar storms pummelled Earth and created dazzling northern lights in unaccustomed places.
Growing wildfires across Western Canada are forcing thousands from their homes
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
'Inappropriate' behaviour shuts down Dublin to New York City portal
Less than a week after two public sculptures featuring a livestream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City debuted, 'inappropriate behaviour' in real-time interactions between people in the two cities has prompted a temporary shutdown.
DEVELOPING Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers
A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for an armed gang that killed two prison officers and seriously injured three others to spring an inmate they were escorting.
Federal Tory Leader Poilievre targets illicit drugs in B.C. hospitals
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Life in limbo: Wildfire evacuees struggle through nail-biting wait
More than 2,000 people forced to pack up and leave Fort Nelson, B.C., are trying to adjust to life as evacuees, and the constant concern about what is happening back home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.