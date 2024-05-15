Two Kitchener residents charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement

Two people from Kitchener have been charged as part of a human trafficking investigation in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police began an investigation in April into the alleged kidnapping of a female.

They said the victim was located unharmed.

On May 14, officers conducted a search of a Doon South home and arrested a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

They have both been charged with forcible confinement, kidnapping, and procuring.