    • Two Kitchener residents charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement

    Two Waterloo Regional Police Service officers stand outside a home in the Doon South area on May 14, 2024. (Viewer submitted) Two Waterloo Regional Police Service officers stand outside a home in the Doon South area on May 14, 2024. (Viewer submitted)
    Two people from Kitchener have been charged as part of a human trafficking investigation in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police began an investigation in April into the alleged kidnapping of a female.

    They said the victim was located unharmed.

    On May 14, officers conducted a search of a Doon South home and arrested a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

    They have both been charged with forcible confinement, kidnapping, and procuring.

