Man arrested after hit-and-run involving pregnant woman: Guelph police

A Kitchener man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pregnant woman to hospital.

Just after 1 a.m. on April 6, Guelph police were called to Guelph General Hospital where they spoke to a woman who was seven months pregnant and sought medical attention after a crash.

About thirty minutes before, police say she was stopped at a red light at Gordon Street and Fountain Street when her vehicle was rear-ended by a white SUV.

The driver of the SUV reversed and fled the scene, according to police.

After Guelph police issued an appeal to the public, the driver of the white SUV was identified.

Police say on Tuesday he was arrested by another police service.

A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop at a collision.

He is expected to appear in court in June.