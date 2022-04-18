Advertisement
Warehouse fire in Cambridge causes $200k in damage, road closures
Smoke rises from a building on Dundas Street in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
Firefighters from four stations responded to a large fire in Cambridge Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Dundas and Hopeton streets around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
In a tweet posted at 12:06 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said the fire was at a vacant building.
The fire department said crews were operating in a defensive strategy and asked the public to avoid the area.
The building was evacuated with no reports of injuries.
On Tuesday, officials said their initial estimate of the damage was $200,000.
The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
Dundas Street North between Hopeton Street and Cambridge Street has re-opened.
