    Wanted teen considered dangerous after escaping secure custody facility: WRPS

    Makail Mohamed, 16, seen in a photo provided by police.
    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a 16-year-old from Kitchener is considered to be dangerous after escaping a secure facility in Wilmot Township.

    Police said the teen, Makail Mohamed, escaped Ray of Hope Secure custody facility on Queen Street on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

    He was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle that was waiting for him.

    Mohamed was in custody in relation to numerous charges including First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Firearm, Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and other firearm related offences.

    The teen is wanted on a warrant for Escape and Being at Large Without Excuse.

    Police said he should not be approached if he is seen. Anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately.

