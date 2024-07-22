Wanted teen considered dangerous after escaping secure custody facility: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a 16-year-old from Kitchener is considered to be dangerous after escaping a secure facility in Wilmot Township.

Police said the teen, Makail Mohamed, escaped Ray of Hope Secure custody facility on Queen Street on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

He was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle that was waiting for him.

Mohamed was in custody in relation to numerous charges including First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Firearm, Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and other firearm related offences.

The teen is wanted on a warrant for Escape and Being at Large Without Excuse.

Police said he should not be approached if he is seen. Anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately.