Wanted man known to visit Waterloo Region, London and Mississauga

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for wanted man with connections to Kitchener.

Bradley Colton Maggs, 35, has warrants for criminal harassment and breach of probation.

No further details have been shared about those offences.

Police say Maggs is known to frequent London and Mississauga, as well as Waterloo Region.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.