Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
Butter continues to be a hot commodity in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale thefts have been reported over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
On Oct. 12, at around 7:45 p.m., two men entered a store on Speedvale Avenue East.
“They placed a number of items in a cart – including three cases of butter with a value of $936 – and left out a receiving door,” the Guelph Police Service said in a news release.
Both men were described as brown-skinned, approximately 40 years of age and 5’7”, with medium builds. One was wearing a dark sleeveless vest and a blue and white baseball cap, while the other was wearing a dark winter coat and red baseball cap. They were last seen leaving in a white four-door sedan.
Four days later, police said two men entered a business on Eramosa Road, placed four cases of butter in a cart and left through an emergency exit.
The value of the butter was estimated at $958.
The men were described as having brown skin. One wore a tan jacket, black pants and a black winter hat. The other wore a black jacket, black pants and a black baseball cap.
Previous butter thefts
In August 2023, butter thieves targeted two Guelph businesses.
Police said a man walked out of a store at Gordon Street and Clair Road with two cases of the dairy product. The total cost was approximately $500.
An hour later, a man filled two bags with $300 worth of butter from a store at Kortright Road West and Edinburgh Road South. He was last seen leaving in a white Toyota Corolla.
Then, on Dec. 24, 2023, police caught three men from Brampton with more than $1,000 in stolen butter. They said the men were seen putting a case in their cart, walking out of the store and driving away with the goods.
An hour later, the vehicle was discovered outside another grocery store. Police arrested the two men in the vehicle and a third as he was leaving the business. A witness told officers the third man had abandoned a cart just outside the store and, when police checked it, they found stolen butter.
In all, they recovered 144 sticks of butter and 17 containers of ghee.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
Kevin Vickers says 'not a day that goes by' he doesn't think about Parliament Hill shooting
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald's Quarter Pounders.
Are Listeria recalls on the rise or are we just hearing more about them?
Consumers in Canada are being told to check their freezers after hundreds of frozen waffle products were recalled for fears of a possible Listeria contamination. The voluntary recall was just the latest in a string of listeria-related recalls in North America.
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.