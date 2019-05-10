

CTV Kitchener





OPP have released the photo of man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in hopes that someone knows his whereabouts.

Neville Haire was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months for robbery.

The warrant was issued after he breached his statutory release.

Haire is described as 56-years-old, 5’10 (or 180 cm), and 160 pounds.

His grey hair is shaved short, he has hazel eyes, and tattoos on both his arms and left wrist.

Provincial Police say he is known to frequent Waterloo Region, Hamilton, Toronto, Belleville, London and the Halton area.

Anyone who sees Haire is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).