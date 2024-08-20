Wanted man charged with weapon, drug-related offences in Brantford
A wanted man and a woman are facing a long list of charges after being arrested last week in Brantford.
The arrests were made last Wednesday in the area of Colborne Street and King Street around 5:45 p.m.
According to Brantford police, before he was arrested, the 23-year-old Brantford man was wanted for multiple offences.
Police said he was found with a loaded handgun, a digital scale, Canadian cash, multiple cell phones and suspected fentanyl.
He now faces a long list of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police said the man was also wanted by a neighbouring jurisdiction for a number of firearm offences.
A 33-year-old woman was arrested on the strength of an existing warrant. Police said she had suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected crystal methamphetamine, Canadian cash and drug packaging in her possession.
She is facing charges including possession for the purpose of tracking and possession of an illicit substance.
Police said the total estimated street value of the illicit drugs seized by investigators is approximately $24,410.
The pair are being held for bail.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada, with longer wait times at customs
Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
Humans age dramatically at two key points in their life, study finds
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
From meat to car and gas shortages, here's how rail work stoppages may impact Canadians
Canadians are bracing for the outcome of a railway stoppage, from a hit to their pocketbooks to a shortage of products.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Ex-officer convicted in George Floyd's killing is moved to new prison months after stabbing
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility.
DEVELOPING Yacht that sank off Sicily was carrying people celebrating tech magnate's acquittal; 6 missing
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people believed trapped in the hull of a superyacht that sank in deep seas off Sicily, including a British tech magnate who was celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with the people who had defended him at trial.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Senior public servants meet to discuss Canadian consul general's 'opulent' NYC condo
Senior public servants have been called to a House of Commons committee to explain the government's decision to buy a $9-million condo for the consul general in New York.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.