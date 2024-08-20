Wanted man charged with weapon, drug-related offences in Brantford

A wanted man and a woman are facing a long list of charges after being arrested last week in Brantford.

The arrests were made last Wednesday in the area of Colborne Street and King Street around 5:45 p.m.

According to Brantford police, before he was arrested, the 23-year-old Brantford man was wanted for multiple offences.

Police said he was found with a loaded handgun, a digital scale, Canadian cash, multiple cell phones and suspected fentanyl.

He now faces a long list of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the man was also wanted by a neighbouring jurisdiction for a number of firearm offences.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on the strength of an existing warrant. Police said she had suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected crystal methamphetamine, Canadian cash and drug packaging in her possession.

She is facing charges including possession for the purpose of tracking and possession of an illicit substance.

Police said the total estimated street value of the illicit drugs seized by investigators is approximately $24,410.

The pair are being held for bail.