Wanted Brantford man arrested after suspicious vehicle call

Two months after an warrant was issued for his arrest, a Brantford man has been located unconscious in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle.

Police say it happened on Tenth Avenue last Friday.

According to police, the vehicle was previously reported stolen with a neighbouring police service. Police attended the scene after a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Joshua Beaver, 33, was woken up, arrested and taken into custody.

As a result on the investigation, he is accused of possession of stolen goods over $5,000, resisting arrest, failure to comply with undertaking and multiple accounts of operation while prohibited.

Beaver also faces charges related to an incident on August 7, 2022 where he was believed to be part of a dramatic police chase.

At the time, police said two cruisers and a civilian vehicle were damaged. Other property damaged was also reported, but police say no one was injured.

In relation to the August incident, he is facing numerous charges including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, flight from police officer and possession of stolen goods.