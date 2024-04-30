Guelph, Ont. senior loses $34,000 to benefits scam

A Guelph, Ont. woman in her late 60s has lost $34,000 after falling victim to a Facebook scam.

Police were told the woman was contacted by someone on Facebook claiming to represent a benefits program for disabled retirees.

The woman filled out an application and was told she was approved for a $380,000 payment, however, she needed to pay $39,000 to cover insurance.

The victim then met with a man in the parking lot of a gas station two times. Each time she handed over $17,000 in cash.

Her family then discovered what was happening and contacted police.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” Black man in his 20s. He has a thin build, was clean shaven, and wore a black hoodie. He told the victim his name was Mark and was carrying a small child during one of the meetings.