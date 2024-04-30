KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph, Ont. senior loses $34,000 to benefits scam

    Heavy Facebook users may be less healthy
    Share

    A Guelph, Ont. woman in her late 60s has lost $34,000 after falling victim to a Facebook scam.

    Police were told the woman was contacted by someone on Facebook claiming to represent a benefits program for disabled retirees.

    The woman filled out an application and was told she was approved for a $380,000 payment, however, she needed to pay $39,000 to cover insurance.

    The victim then met with a man in the parking lot of a gas station two times. Each time she handed over $17,000 in cash.

    Her family then discovered what was happening and contacted police.

    The suspect is described as a 5’10” Black man in his 20s. He has a thin build, was clean shaven, and wore a black hoodie. He told the victim his name was Mark and was carrying a small child during one of the meetings.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News