Shooting reported in Kitchener neighbourhood

Ornge says they’ve airlifted one person to hospital after a shooting in Kitchener.

In an email to CTV News, they confirmed a patient with a gunshot wound was transported to a trauma centre.

Waterloo regional police have confirmed that a male was found injured at Mill Park Drive and Green Valley Drive, near the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue the investigation.

More to come.