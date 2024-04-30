KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Shooting reported in Kitchener neighbourhood

    An Waterloo regional police officer guards the entrance to a trail along the Grand River off of Mill Park Drive in Kitchener on April 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) An Waterloo regional police officer guards the entrance to a trail along the Grand River off of Mill Park Drive in Kitchener on April 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Ornge says they’ve airlifted one person to hospital after a shooting in Kitchener.

    In an email to CTV News, they confirmed a patient with a gunshot wound was transported to a trauma centre.

    Waterloo regional police have confirmed that a male was found injured at Mill Park Drive and Green Valley Drive, near the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive.

    They are asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue the investigation.

    More to come.

