Voyeurism charge laid after woman finds recording device in bathroom
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 5:38PM EDT
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man is facing voyeurism charges after police say a woman found a recording device in the bathroom of her residence.
Officers responded to a report in the Lincoln Village neighbourhood on Thursday.
A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of voyeurism.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.