You can now have your voice heard when it comes to naming Otis the swan’s new companion.

The pair flew into Victoria Park from Stratford on April 5. The migration garnered some attention because Otis had been single since his previous mate died in 2012.

One problem presented itself early on, though: this new female swan didn’t have a name.

Engage Waterloo Region opened a poll on its website for users to submit names for the swan.

Starting Thursday, a ranked voting system opened to decide between five final contenders.

There was a clear ‘O’ theme, with four of the names beginning with the letter: Ophelia, Odette, Olivia and Olive. The final contender, fittingly for the park they live in, is Victoria.

Voters can cast their ballots until April 26. The bird’s name will be announced on April 26.