

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener is offering a prize for the name of Otis the swan’s new mate.

Otis, a bachelor swan since he lost his mate in 2012, has found a new female companion.

According to the EngageWR, the region’s onling engagement site, Otis met his mate while in Stratford for the winter.

On April 5, the pair returned to Victoria Park as a couple.

The city is looking to the public to come up with a name for his new partner, with a four-pack of swim passes to give away as a prize.

Voting will open for names on April 26, with the most popular name to be announced on April 29.