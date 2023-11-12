Voting ends Monday in Cambridge byelection

Cambridge residents have one last chance to cast their ballot in the byelection.

Voting ends Monday to pick a new representative for the Ward 1 seat.

It’s been vacant since Councillor Donna Reid passed away in August.

Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at four locations: the Allan Reuter Centre, Langs Community Health Centre, W.G. Johnson Centre and City Hall.

The candidates on the ballot are Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman, Karl Kiefer and Helen Shwery.

In 2022, about 3,000 people voted in the Ward 1 race.