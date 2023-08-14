Remembering the late Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid

The Cambridge community is mourning the death of Cambridge councillor Donna Reid, who died over the weekend.

In a Sunday news release, the City of Cambridge confirmed Reid passed away just before 6 a.m. at Grand River Hospital.

Reid died after being in the hospital for a month. The cause of her death hasn’t been shared publically.

She was the Ward 1 councillor since 2010.

Since the weekend, tributes have been pouring in as the city reflects on the legacy she left behind.

‘SHE WAS A FIRECRACKER’

Colleagues and friends described Reid as the type of person who let her personality shine.

“Definitely feisty. She was a firecracker,” said Ward 8 Coun. Nicholas Ermeta.

Many people couldn’t help but smile when they talked about Reid.

“Colourful clothes, big jewelry – she reminded me of someone who live their life out loud,” said the Cambridge Food Bank’s CEO, Dianne McLeod.

Cambridge Mayor, Jan Ligett, said they didn’t always agree on everything.

“And when we didn't – she was a fierce support opponent. She was very principled person, very driven by her beliefs. And I valued her as a member of council,” said Ligett.

REID’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Reid is being remembered for her work as a social justice and women’s rights advocate.

The city notes some accomplishments of Reid, such as making Cambridge an age-friendly city, supporting an initiative for free menstrual supplies in city facilities, supporting the Consumption and Treatment Site, and her work with the Canadian Federation of University Women.

“She's a longtime supporter of women's crisis services. She was actually one of our lifetime members and honor that only a few people have,” said Jen Hutton, CEO of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.

The CEO of Cambridge Food Bank said Reid gave a voice to the voiceless.

“She was always looking out for people who may have been left behind. So people that maybe didn't have a strong voice, she was the voice for them,” said McLeod.

Many said she will be missed.

“I'm going to miss her laugh. When I’d go into office, and I would hear that laugh. I'd be like, ‘Oh, Donna’s in.’ She always had a great laugh,” said Ermeta.

In a statement to CTV News, MPP Catherine Fife said: “Donna was a force to be reckoned with in our community. She mentored women across all sectors and was generous with her time, energy and sense of humour. She was fearless and spoke truth to power. I valued her honesty and insight on many levels."

There is a book of condolences at city hall for Reid. There’s a sign under her picture that reads: “Well behaved women rarely make history.”