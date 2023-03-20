Visitors restricted after COVID-19 outbreak declared in Cambridge Memorial Hospital unit

Enhanced cleaning and monitoring protocols have been put in place at Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s Medicine B inpatient Unit in response to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a media release issued Monday, the hospital said the outbreak is limited to two patients at this time.

A hospital outbreak is declared when two or more patients or staff test positive for COVID-19, and officials believe the illness may have been acquired in hospital.

The hospital said visits to the unit will be restricted during the outbreak, but exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.

If no new cases arise, the outbreak will be declared over on March 27.

On Sunday, St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener said a COVID-19 outbreak had been declared at its facility. As of Sunday, there were six cases connected to that outbreak.