KITCHENER -- A candlelight vigil was held in Kitchener Tuesday night to honour the victims of the deadly blast in Beirut that left hundreds dead and wounded several thousand others.

Dozens of community members gathered in Victoria Park to stand together in solidarity and support those affected by the tragedy on Aug. 4.

Candles were lit, music was played, and pride was shown for the country of Lebanon with many holding onto the country’s flag.

Organizers and speakers at the event say they are hoping to raise awareness and rally Canadians to help bring more aid to the people of Lebanon.

“Everybody knows somebody who lost their home in Lebanon, everybody knows someone who lost their life or lost a loved one, so everybody wanted to be together to feel that we are one community,” said organizer Omar Samad.

Donations were also being collected at the vigil in support of the victims.