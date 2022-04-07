View from the peregrine falcon nest at CTV Kitchener

Our feathered friends have returned to CTV Kitchener!

A pair of peregrine falcons is nesting in the microwave tower on King Street West and we've already spotted three eggs.

Each day we'll be posting short videos of the family on this page.

Peregrines have been nesting in CTV Kitchener's tower since 2012.

The latest pair are unbanded and have not yet been named.

Experts believe the eggs will hatch sometime in May.