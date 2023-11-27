Video shows impaired driver lied: Guelph police

A Markham man is facing several charges after he allegedly denied he was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Saturday night and instead allowed his friend to be arrested.

Guelph police said around 10:30 p.m., officers were called for a collision on Gordon Street near Waterloo Avenue, where a Honda SUV had turned into the path of a taxi, colliding with it before driving into a building.

Officers spoke to one of the occupants of the SUV who said he had been behind the wheel. Police said he had a strong odour of alcohol on his breath and was arrested for impaired driving, but at the police station refused to provide a breath sample. The 18-year-old Markham man was charged with several offences and released.

As they continued to investigate, officers obtained surveillance video which they say proves the second occupant of the SUV, who denied on scene he was driving, was actually the one operating the vehicle, police said.

A second 18-year-old Markham man turned himself in to police Sunday night and was arrested for impaired driving, dangerous driving and obstructing police. He will appear in court on Dec. 12. Charges against his friend will be withdrawn, police said.