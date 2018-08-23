

CTV Kitchener





The woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly home explosion has been identified as Edra Haan.

CTV News confirmed Thursday that Edra was the victim of the explosion in Kitchener’s Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Her brother, Al Pinheiro, told CTV Kitchener in a statement that "Edra was a very giving, very unselfish person. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter & wife. She was my parents caregiver and was their lifeline. As a sister, she was somebody I looked up to. Someone who put her family ahead of herself. They have 2 adult children, who are now surrounded by extended family during this difficult time. They are asking for privacy as they deal with this tragedy."

Edra lived at 56 Sprucedale Crescent with her husband Udo Haan, who airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses said he was bleeding from the back of his head and had obvious burn injuries.

Neighbours say the couple was kind and lived in the home for about 25 years.

“We always said hello, they were friendly. They were friendly with the dog, and they had their dogs and we walked together,” said neighbour Martin Boudewins.

The couple had two dogs, but their older dog Max didn’t make it out of the explosion, while their other dog Abby survived.

Abby is now receiving care from a veterinarian.

Sun Life Financial, where Udo Haan is employed, also released a statement Thursday, offering condolences to the family of the victims.

“We are deeply saddened to learn from family about the sudden passing of Edra Haan and the critical injuries sustained to her husband, Udo Haan, who remains in hospital,” the statement read. “As valued members of the Sun Life team, our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to their families, friends and colleagues.”

Emergency responders were called to 56 Sprucedale Crescent, near Highland Road West and Westheights Drive, at approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday after a home exploded.

Over 30 firefighters were on scene fighting the flames in the home that suffered the explosion and the two adjacent houses, as well.

Since then 16 homes have been evacuated and the Red Cross was called in.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the explosion.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted before the end of the week, but Waterloo Regional Police say it remains a death investigation.