Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious collision in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to a crash around 5 p.m. Saturday on Belmont Avenue West near Glasgow Street.

Police say a driver of a vehicle lost control, left the roadway, and struck an occupied bus shelter.

The four pedestrians from the bus shelter, a 36-year-old woman and three children all under six years old, were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle had no injuries.

The driver, a 36-year-old Kitchener woman, was charged with careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Belmont Avenue West was closed for several hours for the investigation and has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-camera footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.