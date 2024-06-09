KITCHENER
    • Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious collision in Kitchener.

    Emergency crews were called to a crash around 5 p.m. Saturday on Belmont Avenue West near Glasgow Street.

    Police say a driver of a vehicle lost control, left the roadway, and struck an occupied bus shelter.

    The four pedestrians from the bus shelter, a 36-year-old woman and three children all under six years old, were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle had no injuries.

    The driver, a 36-year-old Kitchener woman, was charged with careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

    Belmont Avenue West was closed for several hours for the investigation and has since been reopened. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-camera footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

