Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious collision in Kitchener.
Emergency crews were called to a crash around 5 p.m. Saturday on Belmont Avenue West near Glasgow Street.
Police say a driver of a vehicle lost control, left the roadway, and struck an occupied bus shelter.
The four pedestrians from the bus shelter, a 36-year-old woman and three children all under six years old, were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle had no injuries.
The driver, a 36-year-old Kitchener woman, was charged with careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.
Belmont Avenue West was closed for several hours for the investigation and has since been reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-camera footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.
Downtown Toronto church badly damaged, historic artwork destroyed by fire
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
