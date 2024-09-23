KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Vehicle goes airborne, crashes into pole: Guelph Police

    An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener) An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Guelph Police pulled over two impaired drivers on Sunday, including one whose vehicle reportedly went airborne.

    Just after 8:30 p.m., police saidthey received several 911 reports ofa vehicle drivingerratically along Woodlawn Road West.

    Callers reported the vehicle’s speed at 130 km/h, and at one point,itwent airborne as it sped over railway tracks.

    “The driver lost control as he attempted to turn onto Nicklin Road, leaving the road and colliding with a pole,” police said in a media release. “Officers spoke to the driver and noted an odour of alcohol on his breath. After failing a roadside test, he was arrested and transported to the police station, where further tests confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.”

    The40-year-old Guelph man is charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.

    Just a few hours later,that same night, another vehicle was seen driving erratically on Gordon Street near Lowes Road.

    Police pulled thevehicle over and the driver failed a roadside breath test.

    Further testing, at the police station, confirmed the manhad more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

    The59-year-old Brampton man wasalso charged with impaired driving.

    Both menhad their licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News