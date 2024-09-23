Vehicle goes airborne, crashes into pole: Guelph Police

Guelph Police pulled over two impaired drivers on Sunday, including one whose vehicle reportedly went airborne.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police saidthey received several 911 reports ofa vehicle drivingerratically along Woodlawn Road West.

Callers reported the vehicle’s speed at 130 km/h, and at one point,itwent airborne as it sped over railway tracks.

“The driver lost control as he attempted to turn onto Nicklin Road, leaving the road and colliding with a pole,” police said in a media release. “Officers spoke to the driver and noted an odour of alcohol on his breath. After failing a roadside test, he was arrested and transported to the police station, where further tests confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.”

The40-year-old Guelph man is charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.

Just a few hours later,that same night, another vehicle was seen driving erratically on Gordon Street near Lowes Road.

Police pulled thevehicle over and the driver failed a roadside breath test.

Further testing, at the police station, confirmed the manhad more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

The59-year-old Brampton man wasalso charged with impaired driving.

Both menhad their licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.