Police say a medical condition is to blame for a crash in Stratford on Wednesday.

A man was driving on Highway 7/8 when his vehicle began to veer left, hitting another vehicle travelling in the same direction.

The vehicle continued into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle that was trying to turn.

After that crash, the vehicle continued striking a hydro pole and ending coming to a rest after crashing into the side of a house.

“Thankfully as a result of this collision, no injuries were sustained by any of the involved parties,” Stratford police say in a press release.

The driver, however, was brought to hospital, where it was found that he had gone unconscious behind the wheel for unknown medical reasons.

No charges have been laid, but the man was directed to have a medical review of his driver’s license.

There was no word on how much damage was caused to the house or the other vehicles involved.