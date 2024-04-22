Vehicle crashes into Cambridge business
No one is injured after a vehicle was driven into the front of a Cambridge business on Monday afternoon.
According to Waterloo regional police, it happened around 12 p.m. in the area of Sportsworld Drive and King Street East.
Shattered glass could be seen at Raywal Cabinents that afternoon.
Police said there are no details about the cause of the incident or if charges are pending.
