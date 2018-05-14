Featured
Vehicle clocked 70 km/h over speed limit on Hwy 7/8: police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 8:57AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 8:58AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged one person after a vehicle was allegedly caught speeding on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.
Police say on Friday at approximately 6:40 p.m. a vehicle was clocked travelling in excess of 70 km/h over the posted speed limit.
The speed limit in that area, near Fischer Hallman Road, is posted as 90 km/h.
When police stopped the vehicle, the fire department had to be brought in because the vehicle began smoking.
A Kitchener man has been charged with stunt driving, speeding, and refusing to provide a roadside breath sample.