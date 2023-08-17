UW attack ripple effects felt in Guelph as university removes class information from public view

The University of Guelph is joining in a growing list of universities implementing changes to what information is accessible by the public, including room locations, course details and instructor names.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the U of G told CTV News via email the university is undertaking this measure in response to a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo earlier this summer that targeted a gender studies classroom.

“The tragedy at the University of Waterloo has prompted universities across Canada, including the University of Guelph, to review security measures to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep our community safe,” Deirdre Healy, spokesperson for the U of G, said.

The stabbing injured two students and a professor.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) arrested 24-year-old international student Geovanny Villalba-Aleman in connection with the stabbings.

He faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“As such, the U of G has removed course details, such as room locations and instructor names, from public facing pages and is now keeping them behind the university's secure log in,” Healey said.

“We have also conducted security assessments of our classrooms to ensure all safety measures are in place. As we prepare for fall semester, we will also be launching an extensive communications campaign around campus safety measures that includes encouraging community members to access the personal safety tools available.”

The university is encouraging its community members to access the university’s training and resources around fostering safe and inclusive spaces including anti-oppression and anti-racism training, sexual and gender-based violence training and a positive spaces project.

The information from Healey comes days after the University of Waterloo said in a memo posted online the school’s registrar’s office will be removing class locations and instructor names from public websites.

“After the attack it was sort of an eye-opener for that," Rory Norris, the president of the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association told CTV News on Tuesday. "I agree with the decision there, I think that that's probably the best thing to do in that situation.”