

CTV Kitchener





The construction project on King Street in Uptown Waterloo will officially be finished next week.

Many improvements have been implemented in the area, including wider sidewalks, modern brickwork, and new trees and lights.

The goal of the project was to build a safer and more commuter friendly city centre.

Construction on the streetscape has been underway since 2014.

The Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area says businesses are now seeing an increase in customers.

The BIA hopes the work will differentiate Waterloo from other cities and attract more people to the area.