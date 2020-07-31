KITCHENER -- Two school boards that operate in Guelph and Wellington County have released their plans for back-to-school in September.

The Upper Grand District School Board and the Wellington Catholic District School Board say their staff members are working hard to make sure schools are safe when school begins on Sept. 8.

On Thursday, the Ontario government revealed more detailed plans about a return-to-school, including mandated masks for students Grade 4 and over, recommended masks for younger kids, and modifications to high schools in certain school boards.

The UGDSB and the WCDSB are not included in the list of school boards, meaning that their students will return to class full-time in September with regular class sizes.

That's in contrast to Waterloo Region's English-speaking school boards, where high school students will attend 50 per cent of school days and in class sizes of about 15.

The Wellington County school boards say they're working on more detailed implementation plans and hope to share them in early August.