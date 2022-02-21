Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Southern Ontario through Tuesday
Many communities in Southern Ontario can expect some more significant weather in the very near future.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Waterloo-Wellington and says 15-25 mm of rain is possible from Monday night to Tuesday night.
The agency adds that the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb the rain.
Residents are advised to check their local conservation authority for flood warnings.
Similar rainfall warnings are also is in place for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford Brant, and other Southern Ontario communities.
This warning comes after wind warnings on Sunday and blizzard warnings on Saturday.
FULL LIST | What's open and closed on Family Day in Ontario?
WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.
Conservative senator MacDonald derides Ottawa residents in video
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and 'six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.'
Downtown businesses should 'feel safe to reopen,' Ottawa police say
There are signs life is returning to normal in Ottawa's core today, with businesses cleared to reopen and O-Train service resuming through the downtown following the three-week 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
Putin mulls recognizing separatist eastern Ukrainian regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin convened top officials Monday to consider recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently.
Canada advises against non-essential travel to Belarus due to Russia-Ukraine tensions
Canadians are now being warned not to travel to Belarus due to 'the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine,' according to a new travel advisory.
191 arrests later, Ottawa police remove remaining 'Freedom Convoy' vehicles
After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
B.C. cancer survivor and fundraising icon Steve Fonyo dead at 56
Steve Fonyo, who survived boyhood cancer and became famous for fundraising efforts in the 1980s before falling from grace, has died.
'The job's not yet done': Blair says risk that prompted Emergencies Act still exists
Even after nearly 200 arrests made in Ottawa over the past couple of days in an effort to crack down on 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the job is 'not yet done.'
Snowmobile operator in Oxford County airlifted with non-life threatening injuries after crash
One person had to be airlifted following a single snowmobile crash in Oxford County Sunday.
No one hurt following large fire Sunday night north of Stratford, Ont.
No injuries were reported following a large overnight fire in Perth East.
Special Weather Statement in effect for region ahead of 'significant rainfall'
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for southern Ontario as “significant rainfall is expected.”
Truck convoy a 'contributing factor' in fatal Chatham-Kent collision: OPP
OPP say a recent truck convoy protest played a role in a fatal collision in Chatham-Kent.
Special Weather Statement in effect for Windsor-Essex due to possible 'significant rainfall'
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as “significant rainfall is expected.”
Amherstburg hires new CAO after months-long process
The Town of Amherstburg has named a new Chief Administrative Officer.
What’s open and closed on Family Day
Monday is Family Day in Ontario and that means there are a number of closures on the provincial holiday.
Central Ontario expected to be hit with freezing rain
Periods of freezing rain are expected to move through parts of southern and central Ontario Monday and into Tuesday morning.
One dead and three seriously injured in Springwater crash
One person is dead, and three others suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township.
Ottawa closer to the goal of returning to a 'state of normalcy,' police chief says
Several roads reopened to vehicle traffic for the first time in three weeks Sunday evening, as the police operation continued to remove the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration from downtown streets.
Homicide detectives called in after woman found dead in wooded area of Pickering
Homicide detectives have been called in after a female was found dead amid suspicious circumstances in Pickering.
Two Peterborough men charged in connection with convoy protests over the weekend
Police have charged two men in connection with a convoy protest that took place Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.
Almost a quarter of Montreal's snow removal completed as freezing rain threatens city
Montreal snow removal workers have scooped up about 23 per cent of the fluffy white stuff as freezing rain threatens to hit the city on Tuesday.
More COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted in Quebec
More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.
Quebec promises more money to fight domestic violence, femicide
The Quebec government announced Monday that it is providing financial assistance to 11 municipal police forces to add specialized staff to fight domestic violence and femicide.
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, N.S.: RCMP
Four people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
Anti-mandate protests return to N.B. legislature as province enters Level 1
Anti-mandate protestors met at various locations around New Brunswick Saturday to travel for a second weekend of demonstrations at the provincial legislature.
Winnipeg experiencing one of its snowiest winters to date: Environment Canada
If Winnipeggers are feeling like this winter is far snowier than any in recent memory – they’re right.
What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day
Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 21, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
Extended period of bitter cold coming to Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning that Manitobans are about to experience a multi-day episode of freezing cold temperatures.
Early morning shooting in Forest Lawn sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for two suspects following a shooting in a southeast neighbourhood that sent a man to hospital.
Man shot by Calgary police suffered from mental health issues, friends say
A man, who was shot to death by a Calgary police officer on Saturday, was not an aggressive person and was struggling with mental issues, his loved ones say.
Police warn delivery drivers to stay alert following recent string of Amazon van robberies
With Amazon deliveries becoming commonplace during the pandemic, a recent string of delivery van robberies across the city is pointing to another dangerous trend.
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
How to spend Family Day long weekend in Edmonton
Here's how you can spend Family Day weekend in Edmonton.
-
First weekend of eased COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. busy for nightlife venues, police
The first weekend of eased COVID-19 restrictions affecting gatherings, venue capacity, bars and nightclubs was a busy one, both for businesses and police in Vancouver.
Hospital Employees Union supports call to keep parking free for workers, as fee reinstatement looms
With the days of free parking at hospitals during the pandemic now numbered in B.C., there's a push to continue to give front-line workers an exemption. An online petition in support of the idea has garnered tens of thousands of signatures, and B.C.'s largest health-care union is also hoping workers will get a break.