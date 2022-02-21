Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Southern Ontario through Tuesday

Many communities in Southern Ontario can expect some more significant weather in the very near future.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Waterloo-Wellington and says 15-25 mm of rain is possible from Monday night to Tuesday night.

The agency adds that the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb the rain.

Residents are advised to check their local conservation authority for flood warnings.

Similar rainfall warnings are also is in place for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford Brant, and other Southern Ontario communities.

This warning comes after wind warnings on Sunday and blizzard warnings on Saturday.