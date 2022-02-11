Up to 10 cm of snow expected in parts of Southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and other Southern Ontario communities can expect up to 10 cm of snow by Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory and says the snowy conditions will start in the morning.
The wind and snow will cause reduced visibility. Motorists are asked to expect hazardous driving conditions and drive accordingly.
The advisory is in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Grey-Bruce.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ont. premier to make announcement as blockades choke economy, supply chains
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as blockades at key border crossings in that province and Alberta strangle supply chains and hamper the Canadian economy.
'Whatever it takes': PM says as officials work with U.S. to 'resolve' protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has indicated the government's willingness to 'respond with whatever it takes,' to bring the trucker convoy protests under control, confirming federal ministers and top Canadian officials are working with U.S. representatives to 'resolve' the situation. This comes as political pressure has been increasing across Canada and in the United States to see the anti-mandate and anti-government blockades end.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 7 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 7 in Beijing.
Canadian men's Olympic coach Claude Julien details accident that punctured lung
Claude Julien is with his team at the Beijing Olympics. And that's not all Canada's men's hockey coach is thankful for.
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics, Blinken says
Russia could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics so Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater Kamila Valieva's Olympic fate
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will get an urgent hearing to decide whether she can compete at Beijing Olympics.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. man charged after alleged unprovoked restaurant attack
A 36-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after he allegedly attacked another man at a city restaurant unprovoked.
-
London, Ont. police arrive in Ottawa to assist officers with anti-mandate protests
London police officers have arrived in Ottawa to support the police department in that city amid ongoing anti-mandate protests.
-
Environment Canada issues weather advisory for region, snow causing treacherous driving conditions
Numerous school bus routes across the region have been delayed or cancelled Friday because of snow on the way.
Windsor
-
Day 5 of the Windsor border protest: Here’s what you need to know
Traffic disruption at the Canada-U.S. border is impacted for the fifth day by demonstrators blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.
-
About 2cm of snow expected for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says the Windsor area will get about two centimetres of snow on Friday.
-
Doctors and tourism industry calling on Ottawa to end COVID-19 testing requirements
The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable is joining a group of doctors to demand the federal government end all COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers.
Barrie
-
Blowing snow expected to impact Friday commute in Simcoe Muskoka
Visibility could be impacted for motorists in parts of Simcoe Muskoka as the weekend begins.
-
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
Two arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into Ont. prison
Two London residents have been charged after contraband was intercepted at the prison in Gravenhurst, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Ontario considers emergency measures, stiffer fines against protesters, sources say
As another blockade of the Canada-U.S. border sprung up, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations, sources tell CTV News that the Ontario government will invoke new emergency measures on Friday and possibly issue a state of emergency aimed at protesters.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa today
Ottawa's police chief is issuing a warning to people thinking of coming to the capital for a third weekend of 'Freedom Convoy' protests: don't come.
-
-
Who is who? A guide to the major players in the trucker convoy protest
CTVNews.ca takes a look at who has stepped forward publicly as the organizers and influential protesters of the Ottawa convoy.
Toronto
-
Anonymous donations to convoy as high as $215,000 concern Canadian MPs
Seven of the top 10 donations listed on a fundraiser for the convoy occupying Ottawa and blockading some national border crossings are anonymous, as is the largest donation, at US$215,000, according to the fundraising website.
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Uber is calling on Doug Ford to raise the minimum wage for gig workers to $18 an hour
Ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies is calling on the Doug Ford government to boost minimum wages for gig workers in Ontario to $18 an hour
Montreal
-
Students mourn Lucas Gaudet, 16, who died after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Protesters set to gather on Saturday in Montreal, police ready to ensure no streets are blocked
Just under a week after the trucks rolled out of the provincial capital in Quebec City, a demonstration is planned in Montreal on Saturday to again call for an end to health measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec nurses' union files complaint with UN agency due to 'forced labour'
After trying virtually everything to end being forced to work overtime (OSI) the Quebec nurses union filed a complaint with the International Labour Organization, a UN agency.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious envelopes arrive at two more Nova Scotia MP constituency offices
More suspicious envelopes were received at two constituency offices in Nova Scotia on Thursday.
-
Maritime provinces plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions with multi-step approaches
It seems the Maritime provinces have a common goal when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, with each planning to ease restrictions in a multi-step approach.
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba weather conditions close schools and disrupt highway travel
Severe weather conditions on Friday are again prompting many southern Manitoba school divisions to keep buses parked and classrooms dark.
-
Manitoba officials to announce public health order update today
Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to provide an update on the province’s public health orders on Friday.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for shooting suspect who may be armed
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 27-year-old woman in connection with a shooting earlier Thursday in the RM of Ste. Anne.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s real estate market hottest in years
Calgary’s real estate market for detached homes is on a tear, with the benchmark price up $12,000 in the last month alone.
-
Limited enforcement as Coutts border blockade shuts down the border again
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
-
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases are both trending down, signalling the province has moved past the peak of the Omicron wave, but that doesn't mean the risk to the health-care system is over, officials said Thursday.
-
'The last one': 85-year-old African American still living in rural Alta. where family settled 7 decades ago
Vant Hayes, now 85, recalls what life was like when his family from Oklahoma settled in a small Alberta town during the 1940s.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool today, but a warm weekend looms
Wind continues to gust this morning and temperatures are sitting just below the freezing mark in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metro Vancouver strip mall stabbing victims are father and son, witnesses say
An investigation is underway in Coquitlam after a stabbing at a strip mall Thursday night. Witnesses say the victims were a father and son.
-
City crews monitoring diesel spill in Port Coquitlam creek
The City of Port Coquitlam says it has been responding to a diesel spill in a local creek since last week.
-
Lack of powder silences Vancouver's historic Nine O'Clock Gun indefinitely
The Vancouver parks board says the city's historic Nine O'Clock Gun is being silenced by a lack of explosive powder that's needed to fire it.