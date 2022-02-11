Up to 10 cm of snow expected in parts of Southern Ontario

Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and other Southern Ontario communities can expect up to 10 cm of snow by Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory and says the snowy conditions will start in the morning.

The wind and snow will cause reduced visibility. Motorists are asked to expect hazardous driving conditions and drive accordingly.

The advisory is in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Grey-Bruce.