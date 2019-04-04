

CTV Kitchener





The University of Waterloo says one of its students has passed away unexpectedly.

A second-year student in the applied health sciences program died by suicide on campus on April 2, a news release says.

The student’s name was not released at the request of the family, but a message that the student had written about their mental health for Bell Let’s Talk day was shared.

“Let’s talk about mental illness. Let’s talk about how debilitating it can be,” the message opens. It goes on later, “Be kind to yourself and to everyone around you. You never know who may be struggling, or what others might be dealing with. A little kindness goes a long way.”

The university shared several resources for those struggling with their mental health, both on-campus and off.

Last year, the University of Waterloo was given 36 recommendations by a task force to help improve student mental health. That decision came after a number of students committed suicide, particularly around exam season.

About 72 per cent of these recommendations have been implemented or begun to, but more work is left to be done.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or struggling with mental health, call Crisis Services Canada 24/7 at 1-833-456-4566, or text them at 45645.