University of Waterloo quarterback reflects on being named Canada's top university football player

WATERLOO -

University of Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford became the first player in Warriors football program history to receive the Hec Crighton Trophy as the most outstanding football player in U SPORTS.

"I’m feeling pretty good, just excited with the moment right now and kind of going off those vibes," Ford told CTV News.

Ford earned U Sports Rookie of the Year, the OUA MVP Award twice, was an All-Canadian selection and led the country in passing yards and passing touchdowns, while sitting second in rushing yards during his post-secondary career. He joined the Warriors after the program went winless in back to back seasons.

"I don't know if you can even sort of say how he's done it, whether it's just his high profile nature, a lot of people know who he is from what he's done. He's done great things on the field. He's done great things off the field," Ryan Loveday, Offensive Assistant for the University of Waterloo Warriors Football team said.

Ford said opposing teams adjusted after he ran the ball a lot in his first season, forcing him to develop his throwing more the next year.

"Teams really started to respect the pass, kind of dropped back into a lot of cover three, cover four, trying to take away all the deep shots, but I definitely developed a lot as a quarterback," Ford said.

Ford is the Warriors all-time leader in passing yards (7,118) and passing touchdowns (56). Loveday said the 23-year-old is leaving a lasting impression.

"It's definitely raised the profile, sort of what we can do especially from a quarterback perspective as well," Loveday said.

First year quarterback Nolan Kabab said Ford is a leader that helped attract more players to the program.

"Tre was a big factor coming in too, there's that guy who I can learn from under a year and then the spots for the next guy up is pretty open," said Kabab. "He’s a really good leader, he's always been that guy to always step in and practice and make sure you're doing the drill right, and offers little critiques when he can."

Ford is the first Black quarterback to win the Hec Crighton Trophy.

Ford will graduate from the university’s recreation and leisure program in 2022, and he will then turn his attention to going pro and pursuing opportunities in either the CFL or NFL.

"I try not to focus on it, because I can't control it. So I'm not like 'oh, I hope I go here'. I hope I go there. I'm just waiting to see where I go," Ford said.