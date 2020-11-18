KITCHENER -- A change in leadership was announced at the University of Waterloo Tuesday evening, as the school named its seventh president and vice-chancellor.

Dr. Vivek Goel, a distinguished scholar and public health physician, was announced to fill the roles in an online video reveal.

He currently serves as a member of the federal government's COVID-19 immunity task force and was also the founding president and CEO of Public Health Ontario.

Goel says the current global climate is a reminder of the university's responsibility.

“Recovering from the pandemic and building a more resilient society will require innovative solutions, which Waterloo is poised to lead,” said the incoming president and vice-chancellor in a video address.

Goel has also held a number of senior leadership roles at the University of Toronto including vice-president and provost, and vice-president of research and innovation.

He will begin his five-year term in July, succeeding Feridun Hamdullahpur, who has been president and vice-chancellor of the university since 2010.