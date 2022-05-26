University of Waterloo hosting Canadian Hyperloop Competition

Design teams from Canada, India, the U.K. and U.S. have arrived in Waterloo Region to take part in the Canadian Hyperloop Competition.

The University of Waterloo is hosting the international contest, which runs from Friday through Sunday.

Teams will present their Hyperloop project vehicles and even take them to a test track at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

In a media release, the university said the public is welcome to check out the designs on campus.

The vehicles will be on display at the University of Waterloo's E5/E7 buildings from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and admission and parking are free.