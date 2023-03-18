University of Guelph’s 99th College Royal is in full swing.

The University of Guelph is holding its annual open house this weekend, all part of the nearly century-old College Royal.

Games, square dancing, and dog shows are just a few of the many activities participants can try out while attending.

Now in its 99th year, College Royal is back to its original format, after the pandemic.

“[It’s] an opportunity for the public to come to Guelph and see what the university has to offer,” Megan Levesque, president of this year’s event said.

The largest student-led open house in North America returned to its roots and opened its doors Saturday, running until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free to the public.

One of the largest attractions this year is Old Mac’s New Farm. It’s offering an interactive look through the dairy barn facilities at the Ontario Agricultural College featuring cows, horses, alpacas, and a live sheep show.

The event has nearly one hundred student-volunteers on-site ready to answer any questions attendees have.

“It’s really just about informing everyone and giving people information on whatever they want to know,” Serena Causton, a student majoring in environmental science said.

Students told CTV the weekend is a rewarding opportunity to engage with the community and a way to possibly attract the next generation of university alumni.

“I was a big College Royal attender as a kid,” said Levesque. “Both of my parents are Guelph alumni.”

This was the first time that the event was fully in-person since the beginning of the pandemic. More information on College Royal and the activities available can be found on its website.