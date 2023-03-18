University of Guelph’s 99th College Royal is in full swing.
The University of Guelph is holding its annual open house this weekend, all part of the nearly century-old College Royal.
Games, square dancing, and dog shows are just a few of the many activities participants can try out while attending.
Now in its 99th year, College Royal is back to its original format, after the pandemic.
“[It’s] an opportunity for the public to come to Guelph and see what the university has to offer,” Megan Levesque, president of this year’s event said.
The largest student-led open house in North America returned to its roots and opened its doors Saturday, running until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free to the public.
One of the largest attractions this year is Old Mac’s New Farm. It’s offering an interactive look through the dairy barn facilities at the Ontario Agricultural College featuring cows, horses, alpacas, and a live sheep show.
The event has nearly one hundred student-volunteers on-site ready to answer any questions attendees have.
“It’s really just about informing everyone and giving people information on whatever they want to know,” Serena Causton, a student majoring in environmental science said.
Students told CTV the weekend is a rewarding opportunity to engage with the community and a way to possibly attract the next generation of university alumni.
“I was a big College Royal attender as a kid,” said Levesque. “Both of my parents are Guelph alumni.”
This was the first time that the event was fully in-person since the beginning of the pandemic. More information on College Royal and the activities available can be found on its website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter visits site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
Mars rovers could use a Hansel and Gretel-inspired trick to explore caves on the red planet: study
Engineers at the University of Arizona have developed a system they say could allow autonomous vehicles to scout out habitats for astronauts in caves and other underground features by leaving a trail of 'breadcrumbs.'
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
London
-
Active fire at former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Saturday
Fire crews are currently on scene of a working fire at the former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Avenue, just north of Dundas.
-
Fatal collision closes section of Charlottesville Road 10: Norfolk County OPP
Norfolk County OPP is investigating a fatal collision where a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.
-
Vehicle crashes into natural gas installation, section of Commissioners Rd closed
Commissioners Road West is closed in both directions west of Wonderland Road after a vehicle left the road and hit a natural gas installation.
Windsor
-
Animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg calls for volunteers to help with 'baby season'
While people look forward to the first day of spring in less than a week, the animal kingdom is gearing up for "baby season" — and that has an animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg, Ont., calling for volunteers to help raise all the little critters.
-
New exhibition showcases Windsor’s cycling history
Museum Windsor has a brand new temporary exhibition at the Chimczuk Museum that explores Windsor's cycling history.
-
Windsor hosts hundreds of swimmers for 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships
Hundreds of athletes from across Canada are in Windsor this weekend for the 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
Barrie
-
Four people taken to hospital in crash on Highway 89, near Cookstown, Ont.
Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 89 near Cookstown, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
13 people solicited by grandparent scam in Midland area
Provincial Police warn Midland area residents of an ongoing grandparent scam after scammers contacted 13 people this week.
-
Ontario to see higher numbers of economic immigrants under federal agreement
Ontario is set to double the number of economic immigrants it welcomes to the province under an agreement with the federal government to boost the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program.
Northern Ontario
-
Three incidents over 48-hours leads to slew of charges for a Timmins-area woman
A Timmins woman is at the centre of three incidents that took place within 48 hours of each other earlier this month, including a police chase and two occurrences of impaired driving, police said.
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
Ottawa
-
Final weekend of March Break in Ottawa brings families outside
March Break is wrapping up for thousands of students across the province as the annual holiday marked the first break in three years without pandemic restrictions.
-
Hundreds celebrate Sigwan Spring Festival at Madahoki farm
As part of the March Break festivities, many families made their way to Madahòkì farm celebrating the annual Sigwan Spring Festival. Free to the public, the festival offered visitors a chance to learn more about Indigenous cultures and traditions.
-
House to Home may soon be homeless
When refugee and asylum seekers are starting a new life in Ottawa, a local charity called House to Home is one of the first stops many make after they find a place to live. But now, the charity needs a new home of its own.
Toronto
-
Snow squalls set to bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend
Snow squalls could bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend.
-
Cleanup underway after train derailment in southern Ontario
No injuries were reported and cleanup efforts are underway after a train derailed in Niagara region on Saturday morning.
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
Montreal
-
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter visits site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
-
Suspect in Rosemont killings charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder
The teenager who was arrested on Friday after three of his family members were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood was charged with three counts of second-degree murder Saturday morning. Arthur Galarneau, 19, appeared in the Montreal courthouse by videoconference and was charged with killing Mylene Gingras, 53, Francine Gingras-Boucher, 75, and Richard Galarneau, 53.
-
Range of emotions for residents facing relocation over smelter in Rouyn-Noranda
An announcement this week that some 200 families would be relocated from a Rouyn-Noranda neighbourhood contaminated by smelter pollution was met with anxiety and concern for those who will be moved out.
Atlantic
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
CUPE grills P.E.I. election candidates in a pair of town hall meetings
Healthcare support workers on Prince Edward Island grilled election candidates at Saturday’s town hall meeting in Summerside.
-
Chase the Ace excitement returns to Cape Breton
It might feel like a trip back in time, but Chase the Ace fever was back in full force Saturday in Dominion, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
'It's very neat': Manitoba Robot Games sparking students' interest in STEM careers
Students from across the province gathered on Saturday to compete in the 25th Manitoba Robot Games and learn valuable engineering skills.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
-
Man wanted after sexual assault in front of Law Courts: Police
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault in front of the Law Courts building Friday morning.
Calgary
-
RBC Training Ground seeks out Calgary’s future Olympic athletes
Calgary’s next generation of athletes are putting their physical fitness to the test in the hopes of capturing their Olympic dreams at this weekend’s RBC Training Ground talent search.
-
'Marda Lake' prompts colourful southwest Calgary protest
Signs and floating pool toys caused quite the stir near a massive puddle that accumulated in Marda Loop this month.
-
Calgarian Brady Leman's gold leads three-medal day for Canada at ski cross World Cup
Brady Leman earned a gold medal in the men's World Cup ski cross to lead a three-medal day for Canada in the event on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Families of slain EPS officers to receive $100K from provincial heroes' fund
The families of two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty this week will receive $100,000 from Alberta's provincial fund for first responders, the premier says.
-
One killed in south central Edmonton garage fire
A person was killed in a Saturday evening garage fire in south central Edmonton.
-
Evander Kane's hat trick lifts Oilers past Kraken 6-4
Evander Kane recorded his second hat trick of the season and the Edmonton Oilers gained some cushion in the Western Conference playoff chase with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Richmond great-grandmother speaks out after falling victim to the 'Grandchild Scam'
Gretchen Schellenberg would do anything for her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. So the Richmond senior was concerned when a man phoned in early February claiming to be a police officer, saying her grandson Tyler had been in an accident, and drugs were found in the car.
-
Afghan judge finds new beginning in B.C. after fleeing Taliban-ruled country
UBC's law school has launched a first-of-its-kind-in-Canada program aimed at helping Afghan women judges who were forced to flee their country.
-
Quarry Rock trail in North Vancouver reopened after nearly 3 years
The District of North Vancouver is home to dozens – if not hundreds – of well loved hiking trails, but until Friday, the one that is perhaps the most beloved of all had been closed for nearly three years.