

CTV Kitchener





The University of Guelph is marking the 50th anniversary of its School of Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management with the announcement of a new food lab.

The school says it has received a $1 million donation from Michel Eric Fournelle, who graduated from the program in 1992.

The money will be used to transform the program’s current food lab into a state-of-the-art facility.

It will be named the Anita Stewart Alumni Food Laboratory after the university’s food laureate and the founder of Food Day Canada.

The lab will give future students a place to learn “innovative practices in food preparation, production, safety and food science.”

The University of Guelph says Fournelle, who is real estate developer and philanthropist, was inspired to make the million dollar donation after hearing about another gift to the school.

“My experience as a student at the University of Guelph was wonderful and has had a big impact on my life,” said Fournelle in press release from the university. “I wanted to give something back. U of G is Canada’s food university, so it seemed natural to support renovating the food laboratory and naming it in honour of Anita Stewart, who has done so much to advance Canada’s cuisine and food culture on the world stage.”

University of Guelph president Franco Vaccarino says the program has grown over the last 50 years with 400 current undergraduate students and more than 5,000 alumni.