University of Guelph defeats York 3-2 to win Ontario Men's soccer title

GUELPH -

The University of Guelph Gryphons have captured the Ontario University Athletics Men's Soccer Championship.

The win came Saturday afternoon in Guelph where they defeated the York Lions 3-2.

The Gryphons will now move on to the National Men’s U-Sports Soccer tournament in Ottawa on Thursday.

“This my first year here at university and to go to nationals and win golden in OUA’s, it's an amazing feeling,” said Svyatik Artemenko, Gryphons first year goalkeeper.

Guelph got out to an early lead when Owen Mckee made it 1-0 for the Gryphons during the 21st minute of the first half.

In the second half, Lucas Doros capitalized on a penalty kick, putting the Gryphons up 2-0.

Around 24 minutes later, Damian Truong found himself alone in front of the net with a bouncing ball and made no mistake, scoring to put Guelph up 3-0 during the 76th minute.

“I saw the ball right on the line, for the taking," said Truong."I’m never missing that shot. My eyes lit up.”

It was an extra special moment for Truong, after he spent most of the season with a torn MCL.

“This is only my second game of the season," he said. "I worked really hard for this moment and it really feels like it all paid off. Game winning goal. OUA title, let's go!”

The Lions managed to score twice in the second half, both goals coming from Dieu Mercians Yuma during the 79th minute and extra time. Guelph managed to hold on for the 3-2 win.

“It was kind of nerve wracking, but I’m really happy that the boys kept it composed and played simple and finished the game off strong,” said Artemenko.

The University of Guelph men's soccer team celebrates winning the 2021 Ontario championship. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (Nov. 13, 2021)

Guelph head coach Keith Mason said his team was determined to not let anyone take the ball off of them.

“We've had a different brand of football than normal," said Mason. "We have fought, we’ve battled for every inch in every game. We want to try and bring a national championship to the Gryphons. We know it's going to be difficult, and this was a step on the way.”

The Gryphon’s last won the provincial title in 2016. Guelph has been to the national finals tournament before, but has never won it all. The schools closest finish to first place was in 1990, when the Gryphons lost 2-1 to UBC in the national finals.

The U-Sports Mens National Soccer finals get underway in Ottawa on Thursday at Carleton University.