STRATFORD -- A fund from the United Way is aimed at helping hospitality workers make it through the pandemic.

The money will be distributed to people in the industry who are struggling to stay afloat.

COVID-19 has created challenges for restaurant owners like Larry McCabe.

"Thirty per cent of our business dropped off once we went from yellow to orange," McCabe said.

He owns Pazzo Taverna and Pizzeria in Stratford, a city known for bringing in a lot of tourists.

"The tourism industry, as people can understand and appreciate, has been devastated by the pandemic," said Ryan Erb with United Way Perth Huron.

The United Way's fund started at Black Swan Brewing Company. Owner Ryan Stokes created a special brew called All Together IPA.

"Which allowed us to make a donation to get this fund started," Stokes said.

The local community food centre is accepting donations for the fund. Applicants will receive the money based on a sliding scale.

"A system based on people's income level and the challenges that you're facing, where they get the help they need," Erb said.

"It was a way that we're able to give back a little bit to the people who have supported us for so long," Stokes said.

The fund has already raised $9,000. Pazzo Taverna plans to donate 25 per cent of Friday's take out sales.

"To try and bolster the fund as much as possible," McCabe said.

Workers in the industry said the money will help many who are struggling to get by.

"I think, in particular, part-time workers who won't qualify for a government subsidy will certainly want to access this," chef Yva Santini said.

The fund is specially for people in Huron Perth. The community is currently in the orange tier, but workers are bracing for a possible move into red or grey.