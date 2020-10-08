KITCHENER -- The union representing Waterloo Region's Catholic teachers said 30 of them will be moved out of the classroom and into online learning after Thanksgiving weekend.

The union said impacted staff were told on Monday about the transition. They believe a memo from the board is signaling teachers to prepare for a pivot to virtual learning.

The president of the local Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, Patrick Etmanski, said to CTV News that he's concerned the local board may do what York Region's Catholic school board has decided to do.

They're moving to a hybrid model, where teachers are instructing students in class and online at the same time.

Etmanski said the province is forcing school boards to make some tough decisions.

Meanwhile, the region's public school board is moving up their deadline for secondary students to change their mode of learning.

Students had previously been given the okay to change from in-person learning to remote learning and vice-versa. The decision must now be made by Oct. 16 at 4 p.m., one week earlier than the previous deadline the board had set.

The board said it will allow schools to have time to finalize student timetables. Students will transition to their new learning environments—either in person or distance learning—on Nov. 16.