Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal

Businesses operating at 70 Victoria St N. in Kitchener have questions about their impending relocation after the recent sale of the property to the Region of Waterloo.

At a special council meeting on Tuesday, regional councillors approved the acquisition of the property at the corner of Duke and Victoria streets for $19.75 million. This sale is part of a comprehensive plan to redevelop the area into a new transit hub, which will feature a GO Train and VIA Rail station, along with connections to the LRT, Grand River Transit buses, and nearby multi-use trails.

Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman underscored the importance of the acquisition, stating: "This critical piece of land completes the real estate that we need in order to move forward."

However, the sale caught business owners within the plaza off guard, many of whom were unaware that the property was even on the market. Their knowledge of the sale came through word of mouth and news reports, leaving them feeling unprepared for their impending relocation.

Jessica Harrison, owner of The Cake Box, expressed her frustration with the lack of transparency surrounding the sale and its impact on her business.

"I need a timeline, not only for myself, but also for my staff and our contracts," said Harrison.

Last year she invested $15,000 to renovate The Cake Box and is concerned about the financial burden of an unexpected move.

"It's disheartening to hear that after all that time and energy we had put into the space, it may now be for naught," added Harrison.

Regarding the construction timeline of the future transit hub, Redman said: "There are no immediate plans to develop or redevelop 70 Victoria Street. The intention is for leases to continue. I can't say at this point in time exactly when we will be ready to break ground."

Redman was also asked about the public input process for the purchase of 70 Victoria St N.

"As far as a specific sale, it's not the kind of thing that we would have public meetings on," she explained.

Wayne Galbraith, owner of Wonderland Studios, also expressed disappointment in the news and questioned the region's priorities. He suggests an alternative allocation of funds to address the issue of the nearby homeless encampment at Victoria and Weber.

"You've got the doors locked, so when you see people not getting the help they need, it's really heartbreaking," Galbraith said. "It's kind of interesting that they'd somehow have $20 million to buy a building and make a transit hub, but they don't have enough money to put them in a place and get them off the streets."

In 2022, the region launched a court case seeking an injunction to clear the encampment and make way for the construction of the transit hub. In a precedent-setting decision, the judge ruled that because the region did not have adequate shelter spaces, evicting encampment residents would violate their charter rights to life, liberty, and security.

"We have continued to work to find more stable long-term housing for everybody at 100 Victoria Street. We're doing that one person at a time with outreach workers who are letting them know what the supports are," Redman said.