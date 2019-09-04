

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Guelph fire officials say an unattended candle is to blame for a bedroom fire at a home.

Crews were called to 146 Downey Road around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival crews discovered smoke coming from a third floor window in the home.

Crews were able to get the fire quickly under control.

All the residents had evacuated safely, but a family pet had to be rescued and taken to the University of Guelph Vet Centre for smoke inhalation.

Two residents of the home were also treated for smoke inhalation at Guelph General Hospital.

Damages were contained to the third floor bedroom, with light smoke damage to that floor.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Investigators say the cause was a lit unattended candle, which ignited nearby combustibles.