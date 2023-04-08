Ukrainian heritage and history on display in Kitchener

A showcase of Ukrainian heritage and history was on display Saturday at the Ken Seiling Museum in Kitchener.

Artists showed off decorated eggs, or pysanky, ahead of Orthodox Easter later this month.

“The different patterns mean different things to different parts of Ukraine,” said Chantal Potoczny, the co-president of the University of Waterloo Ukrainian Association.“So a cross may mean something to one person but something else to another.”

Bakers also offered up traditional treats, and musicians and dancers showed off their skills.

“Through Easter eggs and pysanky and the breads that we have you can almost see where a person is from and what their culture means to them through the display of their art,” said Potoczny.

Organizers also want to draw attention to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“There is still a war going on and all of these people have family back in Ukraine who may have died or are on the frontlines,” said Potoczny.“And it’s not just soldiers who are dying.”

While the impact of war weighs heavy on their minds, organizers hope the community will also celebrate the country’s distinct identity.

“We want people to know about how rich our culture is,” added Potoczny.