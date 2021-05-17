KITCHENER -- University of Guelph researchers are studying the ethics behind whether COVID-19 immunity passports would help minimize the spread of the disease in Ontario.

Dr. Andrew Bailey, the professor leading the study, said in a release that certification would help loosen COVID-19 restrictions for immunized Ontarians. But he adds it is a massive social experiment that requires planning before being implemented.

Bailey says there are some potential problems when it comes to the idea of a passport, and people looking for a return to normalcy without getting vaccinated might resort to dangerous measures.

“Some people will take matters into their own hands. Instead of getting vaccinated, they might purposefully to try to get the virus and go through the sickness in hopes to become immune,” he suggests.

Requiring proof of immunity from certain viruses is not out of the ordinary. Elementary school students require proof of vaccination for diseases such as polio and rubella.

But Bailey says more research needs to be done to determine the efficacy of immunity passports.

He adds, reducing the divide between those who are vaccine-hesitant and those who are not, is one of the biggest challenges in making immunity passports realistic.



