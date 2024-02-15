Two youths arrested in multiple attempted armed vehicle robberies in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    Waterloo regional police arrested two youths in relation to multiple attempted vehicle armed robberies in Kitchener.

    On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive for reports of an attempted armed robbery.

    Two youths tried to steal a vehicle while the victim was operating it, police say. During the interaction, a knife was shown, but the victim managed to drive away.

    Around 11:45 p.m., police responded to another report of an attempted robbery near Courtland Avenue and Manitou Drive.

    Two youths, matching the same description as the last incident, tried to steal a vehicle from another victim. A knife was held toward the victim, but the youths were unsuccessful again and left before police arrived.

    Nobody was hurt in either incident.

    On Thursday morning, around 9:50 a.m. police found the suspects in the area of Kingsway Drive and arrested them.

    They were charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

    One of the suspects received additional charges in relation to a robbery that happened on Jan. 30, 2024.

    Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.

