Two youths arrested in multiple attempted armed vehicle robberies in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police arrested two youths in relation to multiple attempted vehicle armed robberies in Kitchener.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive for reports of an attempted armed robbery.

Two youths tried to steal a vehicle while the victim was operating it, police say. During the interaction, a knife was shown, but the victim managed to drive away.

Around 11:45 p.m., police responded to another report of an attempted robbery near Courtland Avenue and Manitou Drive.

Two youths, matching the same description as the last incident, tried to steal a vehicle from another victim. A knife was held toward the victim, but the youths were unsuccessful again and left before police arrived.

Nobody was hurt in either incident.

On Thursday morning, around 9:50 a.m. police found the suspects in the area of Kingsway Drive and arrested them.

They were charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

One of the suspects received additional charges in relation to a robbery that happened on Jan. 30, 2024.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.