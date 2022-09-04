Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history

Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.

Two women worked on the officiating team for the first time in league history during the pre-season matchup between the Guelph Storm and Mississauga Steelheads.

Elmira's Marlowe Schott worked as a linesperson while London's Hillary Brennan took over as referee.

"It's really special to be skating locally," said Schott. "We have a lot of local talent as well and a lot of people who have reached out to develop female officials just like anyone else."

On Friday, the matchup between the Storm and Steelheads in Mississauga was the first time a woman refereed an OHL game.

Kirsten Welsh became the first female OHL official when she worked the lines in September of last year, also in a pre-season matchup between Guelph and Mississauga.

She made her regular season debut at The Aud when the Kitchener Rangers hosted the Owen Sound Attack.