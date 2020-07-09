KITCHENER -- Two drivers had the vehicles they were driving seized after allegedly getting busted for stunt driving.

In the first incident, a 38-year-old Waterloo man was stopped on Crowsfoot Road in Breslau.

Police say he was allegedly travelling 138 km/h in an 80 zone.

He was also charged for disobeying a stop sign.

Later that evening, police say they saw a rental vehicle spinning its tires on Phillip Street in Waterloo.

A 21-year-old Waterloo man was charged for stunt driving, and was also allegedly driving while under suspension.

The rental vehicle was seized for seven days, too.

Neither person was identified and the charges against them haven't been proven in court.