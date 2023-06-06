Two vehicles involved in fatal collision near Acton, Ont.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say at least one person is dead following a collision just north of Acton.

In an email to CTV News just before 1 p.m., OPP Const. Jacob Unger said the fatal crash involved two vehicles.

He did not say how many people died, or if anyone else was injured.

A photo provided by OPP shows a vehicle at rest on a hill adjacent to the roadway.

The vehicle has extensive damage along its front and passenger side.

In a tweet posted around 8:15 a.m., OPP said Wellington Road 125 is closed from County Road 50 to Futura Drive.

Wellington Road 32 is also closed between Dublin Line and Davidson Drive.

This story will be updated.