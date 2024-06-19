Two vehicles catch fire in Waterloo crash
Two people have minor injuries after a fiery crash on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the crash just before 12:30 p.m., between Bridge Street West and Superior Drive.
A man who witnessed the crash told CTV News that he saw one driver get out of her vehicle just minutes before the flames consumed it.
“There was a little flame over the top of the one light – as I got there, I came back to get a fire extinguisher, I pulled back, and the whole top end was already on fire,” said Matt Smith.
Crews were still on scene around 2 p.m., sweeping up wreckage and loading one of the charred vehicles onto a tow truck.
The remains of a vehicle are hauled away from a crash site on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on June 19, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
The investigation is ongoing.
Police said it is unclear if there will be any charges.
