Two vehicles catch fire in Waterloo crash

Two people have minor injuries after a fiery crash on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash just before 12:30 p.m., between Bridge Street West and Superior Drive.

A man who witnessed the crash told CTV News that he saw one driver get out of her vehicle just minutes before the flames consumed it.

“There was a little flame over the top of the one light – as I got there, I came back to get a fire extinguisher, I pulled back, and the whole top end was already on fire,” said Matt Smith.

Crews were still on scene around 2 p.m., sweeping up wreckage and loading one of the charred vehicles onto a tow truck.

The remains of a vehicle are hauled away from a crash site on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on June 19, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said it is unclear if there will be any charges.